Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -2.2% in Monday's trading as Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will begin interviews this week with candidates to run the company, Reuters reported, likely the start of several months of uncertainty for the state-controlled company.

To pull off a reboot of Petrobras' (PBR) strategy that includes spending on renewable energy, refineries and job creation, as well as the elimination of the company's planned privatization, Lula plans for sweeping turnover in the company's first- and second-tier management ranks, according to the report.

It could take 2-4 months to install a new C-suite; company rules require at least 45 days for vetting, board approval and a shareholder vote on the board member who will be next chief executive.

Such an aggressive timeline would require current CEO Caio Paes de Andrade to resign on January 1, but his term technically runs into April, and he has given no indication so far he is willing to do so; Andrade started the job in June after his nomination by soon-to-depart President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula's advisers also say Petrobras (PBR) should steer more of its profits into investments rather than its generous recent dividend payouts.