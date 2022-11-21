Helbiz announces 15% staff layoffs, cost cuts, possible media business split
Nov. 21, 2022 11:10 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will lay off 15% of its staff in corporate and operations teams across the US and Europe and cut costs to lower monthly burn by 20-30%.
- The layoffs will take place over the coming days as the company refocuses on its core mobility business, which "has the best potential to quickly achieve profitable operations" according to CEO Salvatore Palella.
- Palella said: "We will return to focusing only on Mobility, with the goal of becoming the world leader in mobility. To make this happen we must change, cutting costs and divisions. To preserve our capital and get to profitability, we must take action to align our cash usage with the most likely driver of revenue growth in the quarters ahead. This cut will bring the cut burning from 20 to 30% down in the immediate future, we will also start conversations with partners regarding the media business (Helbiz Live).”
- Helbiz is also reviewing current costs and obligations and is working with third parties and slimming down operations to reduce cost.
