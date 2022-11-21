Autodesk Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
