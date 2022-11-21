VMware Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.36B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.
