Nordstrom Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.49B (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JWN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.
