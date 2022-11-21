Yield curve inversion continues, reaches new four-decade record

Yield Curve theme with Manhattan New York City

Melpomenem

The yield curve inversion that has marked fixed-income trading for the past several months deepened again on Monday. The spread between the U.S 10 Year Treasury yield (10Y) and the U.S. 2 Year Treasury yield (US2Y) have reached its widest point since 1982.

The gap between the yields of the two financial instruments hovered near -75 basis points early Monday, nearly 10 basis points deeper than last week’s peak reading of -66 basis points. This has once again sent inversion levels to their widest point in four decades.

As the holiday trading week kicked off, the shorter-duration 2Y yield gained 2 basis points to 4.52% and the longer-duration 10Y slipped 3 basis points to 3.78%.

Historically, elongated periods of inversion have preceded economic downturns.

Meanwhile, as the yield inversion continues, many high-profile fixed income exchange traded funds remain on the radar. One fund in particular is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). TLT with its $24.47B assets under management and 0.15% expense ratio sits lower in 2022 by 30.4%.

Other fixed income funds in focus include: (NYSEARCA:AGG), (NASDAQ:BND), (NASDAQ:IEI), (IEF), (SHY), (GOVT), (VGSH), (VGIT), (SCHO), (SCHR), (SPTL), (TLH), and (VGLT).

In broader market news, major market averages opened the holiday-shortened trading week to the downside.

