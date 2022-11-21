Truist Securities launched its coverage on Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) on Monday with a Hold rating and a Street low target, noting that the consensus estimates do not adequately reflect the competition for biotech's cancer therapies.

The price target of $135, which, according to the analyst Asthika Goonewardene reflects the "competitive pressures & market size/timing" is the lowest per the data compiled by Bloomberg.

The analyst argues that Street is underestimating the market headwinds for Tukysa, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor Segen (SGEN) markets with Merck (MRK).

Specifically, rival cancer therapy Enhertu developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) "will lead it to miss consensus expectations as SGEN launches the drug in new indications," Goonewardene added.

The analyst also thinks that "Street has not correctly factored the market size or timing for Tivdak," an antibody-drug conjugate Seagen (SGEN) co-develops with Danish biotech Genmab (GMAB).

Additionally, there are factors adversely impacting the demand for bladder cancer therapy, Padcev, the analyst, pointed out. Using input from physicians, Goonewardene noted changes to its dosing and higher-than-expected market share gains for Gilead's (GILD) rival therapy, Trodelvy, as reasons for his view.

Seagen (SGEN) with a new leadership in place is unlikely to attract the interest of Merck (MRK) or other buyers, the analyst added, expecting its M&A premium to decline. Seagen (SGEN) shares jumped in June amid reports of an imminent buyout deal with Merck (MRK), a transaction that has yet to materialize.