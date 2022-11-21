All eyes on Medtronic Q2 results with focus on spin-off

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before markets open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.7B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.

The company's stock fell -3.08% on Aug. 23 despite FQ1 results beating estimates. The medical device maker saw a decline in revenue Y/Y amid currency impact.

Last week, Deutsche Bank had downgraded Medtronic's rating to Hold from Buy citing several macro headwinds impacting growth in fiscal 2023.

Separately, Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates exited its its position in Medtronic in Q3, according to regulatory filing.

In October, Medtronic said it was spinning off its Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses. Certain analysts at Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets viewed this as positive noting that it would lead to more focus, while Truist had other thoughts.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the medical devices market is expected to increase to ~$719B by 2029. Medtronic, among several other companies is expected to benefit from this.

The past few months also saw certain Medtronic products come under U.S. FDA radar. During August end, the FDA classified the June recall of ~23K HeartWare HVAD System batteries due to electrical faults, as the most serious type of recall. Meanwhile, in September, the FDA issued a safety alert about a potential cybersecurity risk for Medtronic's MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pump System.

Other News:

Earlier this month, Medtronic's Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation system did not meet the main goal of a global trial in patients with high blood pressure.

In September, the FDA approved the expanded use of the company's LINQ II cardiac monitor system for use in children to monitor abnormal heart rhythms.

Medtronic entered a strategic partnership with health monitoring company BioIntelliSense in August for the rights to BioButton wearable product.