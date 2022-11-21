Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPADS Estimate is $2.20 (vs $2.30 in Q3 2022) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.47B (vs $4.44B).

The tech conglomerate's Q2 results topped expectations, although revenues were under pressure from China's COVID-19 related lockdowns and a slowing global economy that hurt demand and ad revenue.

Shares have been trailing the S&P so far this year, although Chinese tech stocks picked up recently over optimism on improvements in US-China relations. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the G-20 summit in Bali that the two nations would have more frequent communications.

Investor sentiment would also have improved after China's central bank put forth a 16-point plan aimed at supporting the domestic property market and leading to broader support for China's economy.

A Mizuho Securities report called JD.com (JD) and Baidu (BIDU) their top picks in the Chinese Internet sector, likely "to be market-share gainers from regulatory policies and [a] competitive environment." However, it also struck a cautious tone about the road ahead.

Baidu's long-term growth drivers and potential catalysts, along with its focus on cost management and operating margin expansion, will still make it an attractive pick according to one recent SA contributor analysis.

The stock's steep decline also makes it a good discounted pick in the artificial intelligence market, which has strong tailwinds ahead according to another SA analysis.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.

Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.