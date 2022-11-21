Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is being sized up favorably by Wall Street after it hosted its biennial Analyst Day at the Cincinnati HQ last week.

Morgan Stanley said it believes P&G effectively laid out why strategy and organizational changes made over the last decade will continue to drive outsized LT growth, particularly with supply chain and digital initiatives.

While there was no big incremental stock-moving financial news announcement from the meeting after PG reiterated near-term and long-term guidance, analyst Dara Mohsenian and team thought the meeting generally served to highlight PG's increasing organizational and supply chain effectiveness, which is yielding both greater productivity, as well as PG's product superiority that is driving category growth beyond PG's share gain.

Mohesnian said P&G management did not sound like M&A was a high priority for the company, but the consumer products giant appeared to be focused on maintaining a plan to strike constructive disruption and not be content to rest on the favorable changes in the last decade.

For investors, PG did outline the obvious near-term headwinds like input cost pressure, unfavorable FX, inflationary pressure impact on consumers, tightening retailer inventory, and the impact of COVID lockdowns - but those concerns are said to be considered in the current guidance. Morgan Stanley sees little near-term EPS upside for P&G vs. the FY23 guidance, but keeps an Overweight rating on P&G for the impressive long term potential.

Wells Fargo also walked away from the P&G meeting constructive on the stock. "We believe valuation is reasonable and see the opportunity for further multiple expansion considering a high degree of earnings visibility," noted analyst Chris Carey.

On Seeking Alpha, author Bela Lakos said the presentation was strong enough to warrant a reiterated Buy rating on the stock. "P&G is aiming to limit the number of acquisitions and is aiming to grow organically. The enablers of this growth are: portfolio transformation, superiority, improved productivity, constructive disruption and an agile and focused organization," summed up Lakos on the P&G upside.