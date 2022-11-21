TSXV approves EnWave's NCIB
Nov. 21, 2022 12:13 PM ETEnWave Corporation (ENW:CA), NWVCFBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF) said Monday that the TSX Venture Exchange provided conditional acceptance for its normal course issuer bid.
- Under NCIB, EnWave may acquire up to 10.8M common shares, representing 10% of the public float as of November 21, 2022.
- As of November 21, 2022, the company had 110,440,055 common shares outstanding.
- As per NCIB terms, purchases may commence on November 24, 2022 and end on November 23, 2023, or earlier.
- EnWave did not purchase or cancel any common shares under the previous NCIB that commenced on October 29, 2021 and expired on October 28, 2022.
