Specialty satellite name Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) has been operating in "stealth mode" for the past few years, but it may be time to broaden the audience of appreciative investors, Craig-Hallum says.

Analyst George Sutton reiterated the firm's Buy rating following the company's first Analyst Day, which he notes will still focused toward the company's long-term, "spectrum-friendly" owner base rather than the broader world.

It was a meaningful step in early 2021 when Qualcomm announced plans to support Globalstar's Band 53 frequency in its flagship X65 modem - but Apple's announcement of support for the band "moves the ecosystem to an entirely new level," Sutton said.

"In various summaries, the spectrum was defined as foundational spectrum, 'goldilocks spectrum,' and the various use cases will meaningfully change when it launches a 2-way device" that's expected by the end of 2023, Sutton said.

"For new investors, we don't think the wait will be long for the next catalyst," including potential for a significant agreement with a new partner or partners by year-end, Sutton said.

He notes heavy insider buying of Globalstar even after the Apple announcement, suggesting the belief that the market reaction to the news was too muted.

The value of the spectrum band also has some aggressive backers, he notes: A partner, Pivotal Commware's Brian Deutsch, suggested Band 53 spectrum is as valuable as the recent spectrum Verizon purchased - for $53B.

Globalstar stock is up 2.5% Monday; it's risen more than 51% over the past six months.

Sutton reiterated a price target of $5, implying upside of 170%.

Wall Street rates Globalstar (GSAT) a Buy on average, while Seeking Alpha authors consider it a Hold. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings mark Globalstar as a Hold.