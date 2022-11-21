QatarEnergy said Monday it signed a landmark deal with China's Sinopec (OTCPK:SNPTY) to supply 4M metric tons/year of liquified natural gas for 27 years to China, making it China's longest LNG supply agreement so far.

This is the second major LNG offtake agreement between QatarEnergy and Sinopec, following a 10-year deal signed in March 2021 for the supply of 2M tons/year to China.

QatarEnergy is expanding capacity of its North Field and aims to achieve LNG production capacity of 110M tons/year by 2027, well above the current 77M tons/year nameplate capacity; according to Upstream, the expansion, to be carried out through two phases - North Field East and North Field South - is expected to cost Qatar up to $50B.

The company said Sinopec's (OTCPK:SNPTY) contracted LNG volumes will be supplied from the North Field East expansion project.

Shell, TotalEnergies, Exxon Mobil, Eni and ConocoPhillips have unveiled agreements to invest billions of dollars in the North Field East project.