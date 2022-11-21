Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in the US and Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) in the UK offered a pessimistic perspective for online auto retail on Monday.

Following shortly after the Wales National Rugby Team that it sponsors suffered a shocking loss to Georgia, Cazoo (CZOO) stock sank to near an all-time low in Monday’s trading. Shares of the London-based online auto retailer fell 10.58% on Monday to $0.295, less than one cent above the stock’s all-time nadir. The stock has marked about a 97% decline in the past year, following closely alongside its American counterpart Carvana (CVNA) -14.27%.

Sliding used auto prices have hit both companies hard in 2022, causing Carvana to reduce its headcount and Cazoo to divest certain businesses and abandon expansion efforts.

Both companies have also raised concerns on cash burn, with Carvana catching a downbeat review from Moody’s on Monday as the agency shifted their outlook to negative and reaffirmed a Caa1 corporate family rating and SGL-4 speculative grade liquidity rating.

“The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Carvana's persistent lack of profitability and negative free cash flow generation that has consistently fallen short of Moody's expectations,” the update reads. “It also reflects that Carvana's profitability and free cash flow are expected to remain very weak as gross profit per vehicle and inventories remain under pressure.”

Amid rising rates, many analysts are beginning to voice concerns about the Arizona-based e-commerce company’s ability to survive over the next one to two years.

