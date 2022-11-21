Sumitomo makes strategic investment in IoT software company ClearBlade
Nov. 21, 2022 10:00 AM ETSumitomo Corporation (SSUMY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sumitomo Corp of Americas has announced its investment in ClearBlade, an Internet of Things company headquartered in Austin, Texas.
- SCOA's investment will help the company expand its operations internationally and provide SCOA and affiliated companies' access to ClearBlade's world-class software.
- The new growth capital provided by SCOA and other investors will be used to help grow ClearBlade's software install base and to support those customers via SCSK USA, a Sumitomo Corp.'s IT service company.
- "SCOA and ClearBlade have been working together over the past few years and we are excited to build on the trust and success we have developed together." said Taketo Kokubo, Senior VP and GM, Media & Digital Business Group, Sumitomo Corp. of Americas.
