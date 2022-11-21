Estee Lauder is dragged down by China COVID concerns

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) swung lower on Monday as investors reacted to COVID developments in China and continue to digest the implications of the company's $2.8B deal to acquire longtime partner Tom Ford. Estee Lauder (EL) plans to pay for the acquisition through a combination of cash, debt, and deferred payments that will be due in 2025. The deal for the high-end fashion brand is expected to close in the first half of next year, pending regulatory approvals.

Bank of America expects Tom Ford Beauty alone will generate between $800M and $1B of revenue for EL, with apparel and eyewear each generating sub-$100M in sales. sales. Of note, Estee Lauder (EL) will be consolidating the full beauty profit & loss and eliminate its current royalty payments to Tom Ford. BofA analyst Bryan Spillane highlighted that EL will also receive royalty streams for both apparel and eyewear which could amount to tens of millions annually each. Financing costs will be dependent on the mix of using cash vs debt.

BofA kept a Neutral rating on Estee Lauder (EL) on near-term concerns over China.

"We believe EL's consistent, sustainably higher growth rate has been hampered near-term by the overhang from constrained China operations, maintaining their premium multiple vs the market given solid underlying operating acumen and good positioning to resume growth once regulations ease."

Shares of EL were down 5.41%

