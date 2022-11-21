BHP (NYSE:BHP) said Monday it reached an agreement with a worker's union to avoid a strike planned for November 21 and 23 at Chile's Escondida mine, although the deal still must be approved by the union membership.

Workers at the world's largest copper mine said last week they planned to strike due to "non-compliance, infractions and violations," after their Sindicato union expressed concerns over security in the mine.

BHP (BHP) said it has the highest safety standards, and "the best collective agreement with its workers in the mining industry."

BHP (BHP) offers "an attractive relative valuation and a very attractive free cash flow yield of more than 14%," Gavin Barwell writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.