SOBRSafe to air nationally on CNN, Fox Business, CNBC and Bloomberg
Nov. 21, 2022 10:29 AM ETSOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) has reaffirmed its commitment to building broad investor awareness, while leveraging all communications to advance commercial sales.
- SOBRsafe's professionally-produced school bus safety content will air weekdays on CNN, Fox Business, CNBC and Bloomberg over the first three weeks of December.
- The campaign targets 91 major markets across 36 states, and will deliver over 20M impressions to more than 27M households.
- "We are incredibly excited to introduce the SOBRsafe story and technology to a new nationwide audience - and through some of the most powerful business media platforms in the world," stated SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini.
