DHC Acquisition target GloriFi to shut down for lack of funding - report
Nov. 21, 2022 12:55 PM ETDHC Acquisition Corp. (DHCA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Glorifi, which sought to establish a conservative banking alternative, is shutting down after failing to get enough funding to tide it over until its planned merger with DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA), which was slated for Q1, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter and emails to employees.
- Cathy Landtroop, Glorifi's chief marketing and communications officer, told employees in an email that funding that would have carried it through Q1 fell through.
- "Financial challenges related to startup mistakes, the failing economy, reputational attacks, and multiple negative stories took their toll," she wrote in the email, according to the WSJ.
- Still, DHCA shares rose 0.2% in Monday afternoon trading.
- In July, GloriFi agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company DHC Acquisition (DHCA) in a deal that was expected to provide the banking app company with ~$279M in capital.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
Comments