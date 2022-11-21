DHC Acquisition target GloriFi to shut down for lack of funding - report

Going out of business - Closed sign

Gwengoat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Glorifi, which sought to establish a conservative banking alternative, is shutting down after failing to get enough funding to tide it over until its planned merger with DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA), which was slated for Q1, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter and emails to employees.
  • Cathy Landtroop, Glorifi's chief marketing and communications officer, told employees in an email that funding that would have carried it through Q1 fell through.
  • "Financial challenges related to startup mistakes, the failing economy, reputational attacks, and multiple negative stories took their toll," she wrote in the email, according to the WSJ.
  • Still, DHCA shares rose 0.2% in Monday afternoon trading.
  • In July, GloriFi agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company DHC Acquisition (DHCA) in a deal that was expected to provide the banking app company with ~$279M in capital.
