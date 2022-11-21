Grindr shares retreat 34% after soaring as high as 515% in debut session

Nov. 21, 2022

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Newly public Grindr (NYSE:GRND) stock retreated 34% in early afternoon trading Monday after soaring as high as 515% during its debut session on Friday.

Shares of Grindr opened at $38.40, reaching a high of $40 in early trading before sliding, recently changing hands at $24.02 at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET.

Grindr shares made their market debut on Friday after the LGBTQ social media platform merged with SPAC Tiga Acquisition Corp. Shares of the combined company soared as much as 515% before closing at $36.50, up 214% from Thursday's close.

According to Tiga's 8-K filing on the merger vote, around 98% of shareholders opted to redeem their shares rather than stay on through the merger. The shareholders received $10.50 per share.

Grindr also released its preliminary financial report on Friday, which showed strong year-over-year revenue growth.

The platform agreed to merge with Tiga in May, with the deal valuing the combined company at around $2.1B.

