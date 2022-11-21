Aerojet Rocketdyne to open new Huntsville facility in 2023
Nov. 21, 2022
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) on Monday said it would boost its presence in Huntsville, Alabama with a new manufacturing facility and office space, complimenting the defense business headquarters it established six years ago.
- The rocket maker said it would open a 379,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, which is expected to be operational next year.
- The company in 2016 set up its defense unit HQ in Huntsville due to the engineering expertise in the area, close proximity to government and prime customers, among other things.
