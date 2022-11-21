New York issues first marijuana dispensary licenses

  • The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced the approval of first-ever licenses for recreational marijuana retailers on Monday allowing the sale of legal cannabis products for adult use.
  • The winners of so-called CAURD licenses include 28 cannabis operations run by people who were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs and eight non-profit organizations.
  • Additionally, the state's Cannabis Control Board (CCB) has also greenlighted new regulations for the market.
  • Since OCM began accepting the applications in August, the agency has received 903 applications to operate adult-use marijuana dispensaries in the state.

Comments (5)

