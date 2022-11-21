New York issues first marijuana dispensary licenses
- The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced the approval of first-ever licenses for recreational marijuana retailers on Monday allowing the sale of legal cannabis products for adult use.
- The winners of so-called CAURD licenses include 28 cannabis operations run by people who were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs and eight non-profit organizations.
- Additionally, the state's Cannabis Control Board (CCB) has also greenlighted new regulations for the market.
- Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- Cannabis ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).
- Since OCM began accepting the applications in August, the agency has received 903 applications to operate adult-use marijuana dispensaries in the state.
