Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $69 price target at Goldman Sachs, and the firm downgraded Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Neutral from Buy with a $23 PT, but both stocks are down on Monday, -0.8% and -2.3%, as energy stocks trade lower alongside crude oil prices.

In its Canadian Natural (CNQ) upgrade, Goldman cited attractive valuation following underperformance; the pricing in of most of the negative sentiment around exposure to Western Canada Select; and the likelihood of attractive capital returns in the coming years, with the company also offering best-in-class operational performance among the Canadian Oil Sands group.

Goldman said Cenovus (CVE) shares have strongly outperformed Canadian Oil Sands peers, driven by solid execution around the Husky transaction and realization of synergies, significant improvement in the balance sheet position, and a positive inflection in capital returns to shareholders, with the stock now set for a lower total return.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) offers "22 years of dividend growth at 22% a year," Trapping Value writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.