Health issues at Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) production facilities added to concerns swirling around the company on Monday.

According to documents seen by Bloomberg, a plant in Pennsylvania was wracked with “apparent mold, Listeria and other food-safety issues” during the first half of 2022. The report indicated that alternative meat produced at the plant tested positive for Listeria “on at least 11 occasions” in the first six months of the year with employees also confirming the presence of bacteria and unsafe equipment use at company facilities.

To be sure, the company has not been sanctioned by food safety regulators, not has it been found to foster unsafe working conditions in third party audits. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture last visited the facility in late September, but Bloomberg reported that this was not a safety inspection. Instead, the state agency was inquiring as to the plant’s unpaid registration. The FDA has yet to inspect this specific plant.

The company pushed back on the allegations in an email response to SeekingAlpha.

“Our food safety and product quality management protocols are stringent, going above and beyond industry and regulatory standards. The most recent Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspections of the facility (in March and September 2022) found no instances of nonconformance with regulations, and we remain in good standing with the Department," a company spokesperson wrote. "In addition, audits conducted by accredited third-party auditors, including most recently in May 2022, gave the plant the highest possible rating in each of the last three years.”

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) fell 2.08% in afternoon trading on Monday, extending about an 80% decline for the stock year-to-date.

