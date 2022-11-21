Hot Stocks: Oil stocks slide; CVNA drops on Sell rating; DKNG hack report; EAF surges

Nov. 21, 2022

Wall Street started a holiday-shortened week on a sour note, with the major averages showing modest declines in Monday's midday trading. A slide in the oil sector contributed to the retreat, with concerns about increased production sparking selling in names like Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and Diamondback Energy (FANG).

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) also ranked amid the midday decliners, posting a double-digit percentage drop after a bearish analyst comment. DraftKings (DKNG) slumped as well, dragged down by reports of a hack.

Turning to the upside, GrafTech (EAF) expanded its value by more than a quarter, thanks to a regulatory decision that will allow it to resume operations at a Mexican facility.

Decliners

Carvana (CVNA) showed substantial weakness in midday trading. Shares dropped almost 14% after Argus downgraded its rating on the online car dealer to Sell.

Although the stock has already dropped 97% so far in 2022, Argus argued that a Sell rating is "now appropriate" because "as used prices fall, we believe that Carvana will struggle to make a profit on vehicles previously purchased at high prices."

DraftKings (DKNG) also represented a major midday decliner, tumbling 9% on reports of a hack. According to The Action Network, the security breach impacted customer accounts, including some that suffered sizable withdrawals.

Elsewhere, a volatile day in the crude market has put pressure on stocks related to the oil industry. Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) both retreated about 4%. Diamondback Energy (FANG) endured a decline of almost 5%.

The slide in the sector came as oil prices plunged early in the day. Crude (CL1:COM) dropped to a level just above $75 a barrel after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other major producers were considering a production increase.

Oil recovered a large portion of its losses in intraday action. By the early afternoon, crude was down less than 1%, although it remained below $80 a barrel.

Gainer

GrafTech (EAF) rallied on news that it has been given clearance to resume its operations in Mexico following a regulatory suspension that dated back to September. Shares jumped nearly 29% on the news.

On September 15, local regulators issued a suspension notice for EAF's operations in Monterrey, Mexico. The move was made pending the submission of an environmental impact study regarding the facility's operations.

To track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

Comments (1)

