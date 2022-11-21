Sonic Foundry secures $8.5M debt financing; chairman buys ~$1.2M stock
Nov. 21, 2022 1:27 PM ETSonic Foundry, Inc. (SOFO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) said it secured $9.7M in financing with three separate transactions.
- The company signed an agreement with Neltjeberg Bay Enterprises (NBE) for a $5.5M loan at an annual rate of 12% interest.
- In addition, Sonic closed a security agreement and promissory note with the company's Chairman Mark Burish for $3M at the same interest rate as the NBE note.
- The company said that Burish also bought 1.2M common shares at a $1.02 apiece.
- Burish noted that debt agreement was headed by Fred Kopko, who is managing director of NBE and a former board member of Sonic.
- "The total sum of $9.7 million gives us meaningful liquidity to continue the build out of our Vidable and Global Learning Exchange (GLX) initiatives," said Sonic CEO Joe Mozden.
