Burlington Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 1:49 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Burlington (BURL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-61.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BURL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
Comments