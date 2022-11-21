Jack In The Box Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 1:50 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Jack In The Box (JACK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $392.02M (+40.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JACK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
