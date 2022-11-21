Dycom Industries Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 1:50 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Dycom Industries (DY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $975.15M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
