SoFi stock slides after lawmakers urge review of its crypto trading activities
Nov. 21, 2022 1:51 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) dropped 6.3% after legislators sent letters to financial regulators urging them to review the company's cryptocurrency trading activities.
- A group of senators, including Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Jack Reed (D-RI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Tina Smith (D-MN), sent letters to Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, FDIC Acting Chair Marty Gruenberg, and Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu, warning that SoFi's (SOFI) crypto trading may be violating regulatory requirements.
- "SoFi's (SOFI) digital asset activities pose significant risks to both individual investors and safety and soundness," the lawmakers wrote. "It is imperative that the Fed, FDIC and OCC ensure that SoFi complies with all consumer financial protection and banking regulations."
- In March, SoFi (SOFI) launched a new feature that allowed its members to invest part of every direct deposit in to cryptocurrency with zero fees, and in 2021, the company let users apply cash-back reward to crypto.
