Caleres Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 1:52 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Caleres (CAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $783.98M (-0.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
