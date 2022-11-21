Movado Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 1:53 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Movado (MOV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.6M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
