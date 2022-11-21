MedTech companies Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) and STERIS (NYSE:STE) rallied on Monday after an Illinois jury found that the rival sterilization services provider Sotera Health (SHC) was not liable for causing a woman's cancer.

Sotera (SHC) shares reached the highest level in a month after the jury in the court in Cook County, Illinois, announced the decision late Friday.

The verdict came more than two months after another jury awarded $363M in damages noting that the company's Sterigenics unit was liable for causing cancer due to emissions of carcinogen ethylene oxide (EO) from one of its plants.

BD (BDX) and STERIS (STE) also face similar lawsuits related to EO emissions. However, Evercore ISI said that the former arranged a small sell side call after the legal win for Sotera (SHC), indicating its "comfort in these cases not being material and as a sign of being proactive with the investment community."

The company thinks that there is no need for a provision to reflect the overhang, the analysts added, arguing, "all in, based on what we know, it seems like ETO issue has been overblown for BDX."

STERIS (STE), which also dominates the market for medical sterilization services, is also facing EO lawsuits, but not to the extent of Sotera (SHC), Needham argued, yet downgrading the stock after the latter's legal setback in September.