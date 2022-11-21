Salesforce's situation getting 'worse' ahead of upcoming earnings report

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) won't have long after the Thanksgiving break to find out if the rest of this year's holiday season will be full of cheer for the cloud-based business software giant as it is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on November 30.

And according to Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, Salesforce (CRM) might want to prepare to find some coal in its Christmas stocking.

Thill said a new survey of Salesforce (CRM) customers "indicates things have gotten worse since [the] last quarter" for the company, with factors such as foreign exchange rates and larger economic headwinds weighing on the company's revenue growth prospects.

"We expect [Salesforce] management to provide an update on the macro environment and the level of conservatism it has embedded in [its] guidance," Thill said.

Among the issues Thill said Salesforce (CRM) is dealing with are more company partners missing or delaying their order plans and a low level of adoption of Slack by its customers.

Thill now estimates that Salesforce (CRM) will report a third-quarter profit of $1.20 a share on revenue of $7.82B, while Wall Street analysts have a consensus estimate for a profit of $1.22 a share on $7.83B in sales. Thill has also forecast CRM to billings of $6.65B compared to consensus forecasts of $6.74B.

Salesforce (CRM) shares were down by 2% in late trading on Monday, and the company's stock price has fallen by 43% this year.

Another issue that Salesforce (CRM) could be expected to address is job cuts, as reports earlier in the month said the company has recently cut "hundreds" of jobs, and more layoffs could be in the works.