Morgan Stanley is cautious on the U.S. gaming sector on the expectation that consumer spending could slow and the share of wallet for gambling reverts closer to historical levels. The firm now has 2023-2024 EBITDAR expectations for the U.S. below the consensus averages.

While valuation is getting more attractive for the group, the firm thinks it is too early to be constructive on the group with earnings revisions still ahead. In the current environment, Morgan Stanley said it is looking for idiosyncratic drivers of growth and/or de-risked expectations.

Specific stocks singled out as breaking away from the industry headwinds included DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Red Rock Resorts (RRR).

DraftKings (DKNG) was called the top overall sector pick with 34% upside for the base case. Analyst Stephen Grambling and team expect a positive catalyst path near term for DKNG as losses are pared amid a more rational promotional environment, fewer states launch, and continued growth in consumer spending on online sports betting, regardless of the macro.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) was also slotted at Overweight and assigned a price target of $52 to rep 20% upside. The casino operator is singled out for its attractive end market, with real estate value and development optionality not reflected in current valuation.

Despite the COVID overhang, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was also initiated with an Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley. Grambling highlighted that LVS has shifted its business to be entirely skewed to Asia though a clean balance sheet allows with some optionality built in for potential new development. Las Vegas Sands' (LVS) focus on the mass market and the ~$2B capital investment are seen positioning the company well in an ultimate reopening.

