HP Q4 preview: Muted demand, uneven supply expected to weigh on earnings

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.84 (-10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $14.68B (-12.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HPQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.

Credit Suisse downgraded the tech giant as revenue and margins are likely to be challenged due to weakening demand, pressure on average selling prices and macro uncertainty.

Bernstein believes HP (HPQ) is at risk as consensus estimates for the PC industry are too high for 2023 and there may be more pain if a recession happens.

Morgan Stanley said hardware underperformance accelerated this year due to slowing demand, macro uncertainty hitting enterprise hardware budgets, high inflation, and elevated balance sheet and channel inventories.

According to data from IDC, total PC shipments fell to 74.3M units in Q3 2022 on cooling demand and uneven supply. HP (HPQ) saw a 27.8% decline to 12.7M units.

Q3 recap:

HP (HPQ) shares fell after it posted Q3 results that missed expectations and cut its earnings guidance on continued weakness in PC sales.

This led analysts to believe that shareholder returns could "moderate" going forward. Cowen said continued slowness in the economy and supplies for printers were hurting HP (HPQ).

Bank of America was concerned that buybacks could moderate over time and noted that PC margins continued to decline due to competitive pricing.

Loop Capital downgraded HP (HPQ), saying it is dealing with events that could hurt it in the medium-term, including macro impact to demand and integration of the Poly deal.

SA contributor Julian Lin believes HP (HPQ) is highly buyable as the stock is currently trading at ~7x earnings.

Shares of HP (HPQ) fell 23.2% YTD, underperforming the broader S&P 500 index.