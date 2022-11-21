NEXT Renewable Fuels to go public through merger with SPAC ITAQ

Nov. 21, 2022

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II (NASDAQ:ITAQ) plans to merge with biofuels producer NEXT Renewable Fuels in a deal that estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at around $530M.

The deal is expected to generate $176M in cash from ITAQ's trust, assuming no redemptions. The minimum cash amount for the deal to close is $50M, including private equity financing and cash from ITAQ's trust after redemptions. The equity value of the combined company at closing is anticipated at $666M.

The combined company will be renamed NXTCLEAN Fuels, with shares likely trading on Nasdaq.

Based in Texas, NEXT has been developing low-carbon biofuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The company, which has a refinery in Oregon, expects to be profitable in 2026.

NEXT said that it has also entered into a strategic investment agreement with United Airlines (UA) venture capital arm, whereby the airline could invest up to an additional $37.5M if certain milestones are met. Next also has product offtake agreements with BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL).

ITAQ held its initial public offering on Jan. 12, raising $150M.

