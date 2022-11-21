Angel Oak Mortgage slides on slow portfolio growth, contracted 2023 margins
Nov. 21, 2022 12:20 PM ETAOMRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- B. Riley analyst Matt Howlett downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $10, down from $15.
- The analyst expects the company's portfolio growth to slow and margins to contract in 2023.
- Amid unfavorable conditions in the securitization market, Angel has had to contend with $1.0B of whole loans still on bank funding lines, Howlett tells investors.
- This loan pool has been written down to 85c on the dollar, and will remain an overhang on the stock until the company can achieve a permanent funding solution, contends the analyst.
- Angel Oak Mortgage Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Buy. (3 Very Bullish)
- Since the start of 2022, Angel Oak Mortgage shares were down around 47%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 46.6%.
- Shares are currently -8.00% to $8.86 today.
