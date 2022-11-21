Pembina Pipeline to pay $102M in Ruby Pipeline settlement

Nov. 21, 2022 3:25 PM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), KMI, PPL:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) -1.1% after saying late Friday it agreed to pay $102M to settle its liabilities for the Ruby Pipeline it jointly owns with Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), as the gas pipeline company works to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Chapter 11 plan provides for the potential sale by auction of Ruby's assets with a distribution of the value of the Ruby estate to its creditors following confirmation of the plan; if the plan is approved as currently contemplated, Pembina (PBA) said its affiliates retain all rights to recovery under the 2026 subordinated notes as a creditor.

Ruby filed its bankruptcy petition in March seeking to restructure more than $475M in long-term debt that came due.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) has showed Y/Y improvement in most measures of financial performance, and is working to raise its presence in the rapidly growing liquefied natural gas space, Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.