Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) stock surged 9.3% in Monday trading after its CEO appeared on CNBC saying the company has enough cash to reach profitability a year from now.

"We conservatively think we definitely have ample money to achieve profitability," CEO Jason Wilk said in a recent interview with Seeking Alpha.

In Q2 2022, the banking app company adjusted its strategy to reduce its spending on marketing to focus more on achieving a profit rather than growing at a super-accelerated rate.

For example, the fintech had ~40% Y/Y growth in non-GAAP operating revenue in Q3. "But we could be growing at 100% + if we wanted to and still get to profitability around the same timeframe. We just wouldn't have as much of a cash cushion on the path there," Wilk said.

Dave (DAVE) raised ~$230M when it went public last year, before the stock market downturn. At Sept. 30, 2022, it had about $225M of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments on its balance sheet.

Dave (DAVE) is making progress in reducing its cash burn. Q3 burn was at ~$27M, and announced that it expected Q2 to be its peak cash burn. Its plan is to reach breakeven in 2024, when it expects to be "at least run-rate profitable."

The company's ExtraCash business of providing short-term loans to members and its Dave debit card business are both doing well, he said. To accelerate it growth, Dave (DAVE) made the card a "natural part of the product for every single person to get." And the more its members use the card, the more money the company makes from interchange fees from Mastercard (MA).

Meanwhile, Wilk's biggest challenge is to keep his team motivated with the company's stock having dropped 97% in the past year.

"Obviously, our valuation has taken a significant hit, mostly in our opinion because investors who invest in growth companies have just taken their money off the table until interest rates are going to subside," Wilk said.. "And so I think the hardest part about my job is just communicating that to the team because I don’t think that anyone believes that our actual is where our market value is, given the business is still doing really well."

