A newly published study indicated that emerging omicron subvariants had developed resistance to most or all monoclonal antibodies, including those currently authorized in the U.S. as COVID-19 treatments.

The research published in the medical journal The Lancet on Friday highlights the neutralization effect of a range of antibody treatments against multiple omicron subvariants, including the emerging BQ.1.1 "escape variant."

Overall, "none of the tested mAbs or mAb cocktails caused appreciable neutralisation of BQ.1.1," the researchers wrote, arguing that for high-risk patients, "treatment with mAbs alone might not provide a therapeutic benefit" in areas where that strain spreads.

Bebtelovimab developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)/ AbCellera (ABCL), AstraZeneca's (AZN) Evusheld, Xevudy developed by Vir Biotech (VIR)/ GSK (GSK), and Regeneron's (REGN) REGEN‑COV were some of the antibody therapies that scientists used in the lab-based study.

The researchers argued that their data underscored the importance of additional treatment options such as paxlovid or molnupiravir and highlighted an urgent need for more broadly effective monoclonal antibodies for COVID prevention and treatment.

The FDA approved the oral antivirals Paxlovid from Pfizer (PFE) and molnupiravir developed by Merck (MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in December 2021 for the treatment of COVID-19 in at-risk patients.