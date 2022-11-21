SPAC PropTech Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) shareholders have approved a planned merger with Renters Warehouse parent company, RW National Holdings (SFR).

The combined company will be renamed Appreciate Holdings, with shares trading on Nasdaq under the symbol SFR. The deal is expected to close on Nov. 22, with shares commencing trade on Nov. 23.

Renters Warehouse operates a marketplace and property management platform for single family rental properties, or SFRs. The company is backed by Northern Pacific Group and manages approximately $4B in real estate, according to its website.

PropTech and Renters Warehouse announced plans to merge in May, with the deal estimating the enterprise value of the combined company at $416M.