Best Buy Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 4:01 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-51.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.3B (-13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.
