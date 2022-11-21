Analog Devices Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 4:03 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.59 (+49.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments