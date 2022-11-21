Canadian Solar Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 4:04 PM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (+68.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSIQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
