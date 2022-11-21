'Black Panther' sequel rolls again, while 'She Said' flops

Nov. 21, 2022 4:06 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), CMCSA, AMC, CNKIMAX, MCS, WBD, NCMI, RDI, CPXGF, CNWGQ, CNNWQ, CGX:CABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (NYSE:DIS) dominated the weekend box office as expected, but it had a steeper drop-off from its opening than forecast, and some lackluster competition didn't offer many strong alternatives.

The Marvel superhero sequel lost 63% of its business in its sophomore outing to land at $67.3M - meaning a cumulative domestic total of $288M so far. Adding another $258.3M internationally means a two-week worldwide total of $546.3M.

That doesn't quite measure up to the second weekend of predecessor Black Panther (which fell off 44% in its second weekend in 2018, to $111M) - but that would have been a tough bar to clear, as Black Panther is No. 6 on the all-time domestic gross chart.

The strongest of two major contenders was The Menu, from Disney (DIS) label Searchlight, which drew $9M to go along with some critical acclaim, as well as $15.2M worldwide.

The surprise of the weekend was the No. 3 release: The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 (Fathom Events) was a Christian-media hit, drawing $8.2M in more than 2,000 theaters over the weekend.

And the weekend's flop was "#MeToo" drama She Said (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which pulled in $2.25M across more than 2,000 theaters - good enough just to be the sixth-best result of the weekend, behind the fifth week of both Black Adam (WBD) and Ticket to Paradise (CMCSA).

Industrywide, the box office was in danger of falling below the $100M total mark for the weekend, but squeaked into nine figures.

Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ); Cinemark (NYSE:CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (CGX:CA); National CineMedia (NCMI).

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.