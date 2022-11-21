Zoom Video Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.23, revenue of $1.1B in-line
Nov. 21, 2022
- Zoom Video Communications press release (NASDAQ:ZM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $1.1B (+4.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- After adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,126.1 million, up 7% year over year in constant currency.
- Enterprise revenue was $614.3 million, up 20% year over year and Online revenue was $487.6 million, down 9% year over year.
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of October 31, 2022 was $5.2 billion.
- Approximately 209,300 Enterprise customers, up 14% from the same quarter last fiscal year.
- A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 117%.
- 3,286 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 31% from the same quarter last fiscal year.
- Online average monthly churn of 3.1% for Q3, down 60 bps from the same quarter last fiscal year.
- Q4 2023 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.095 billion and $1.105 billion vs. consensus of 1.12B and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $1.120 billion and $1.130 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $316.0 million and $326.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.75 and $0.78 vs. consensus of $0.82 with approximately 301 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.370 billion and $4.380 billion vs. consensus of $4.40B and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $4.442 billion and $4.452 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.490 billion and $1.500 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $3.91 and $3.94 vs. consensus of $3.73 with approximately 304 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- Shares +2.18%.
