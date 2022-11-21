Zoom Video Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.23, revenue of $1.1B in-line

Nov. 21, 2022 4:07 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Zoom Video Communications press release (NASDAQ:ZM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+4.8% Y/Y) in-line.
  • After adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,126.1 million, up 7% year over year in constant currency.
  • Enterprise revenue was $614.3 million, up 20% year over year and Online revenue was $487.6 million, down 9% year over year.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of October 31, 2022 was $5.2 billion.
  • Approximately 209,300 Enterprise customers, up 14% from the same quarter last fiscal year.
  • A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 117%.
  • 3,286 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 31% from the same quarter last fiscal year.
  • Online average monthly churn of 3.1% for Q3, down 60 bps from the same quarter last fiscal year.
  • Q4 2023 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.095 billion and $1.105 billion vs. consensus of 1.12B and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $1.120 billion and $1.130 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $316.0 million and $326.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.75 and $0.78 vs. consensus of $0.82 with approximately 301 million weighted average shares outstanding.
  • 2023 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.370 billion and $4.380 billion vs. consensus of $4.40B and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $4.442 billion and $4.452 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.490 billion and $1.500 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $3.91 and $3.94 vs. consensus of $3.73 with approximately 304 million weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Shares +2.18%.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.