Vipshop Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 4:10 PM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.06B (-21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments