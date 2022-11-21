Agilent Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.85B beats by $90M
Nov. 21, 2022 4:10 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Agilent Technologies press release (NYSE:A): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $1.85B (+11.4% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- 2023 Outlook: Revenue expected in the range of $6.90 billion to $7.00 billion vs. consensus of $7.11B, representing reported growth of 0.8% to 2.2% and core growth of 5.0% to 6.5%. Fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP earnings guidance is expected in the range of $5.61 to $5.69 per share vs. consensus of $5.47.
- Q1 2024 Outlook: Revenue guidance of $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion vs. consensus of $1.73B, representing reported growth of 0.4% to 1.6% and core revenue growth of 6.8% to 8.0%. Fiscal first-quarter non-GAAP earnings guidance is expected in the range of $1.29 to $1.31 per share vs. consensus of $1.31.
- Shares +0.9%.
