American Eagle Outfitters Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 4:11 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-71.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
Comments